Arrowleaf opens 'Client Choice' food pantry in Vienna

VIENNA (WSIL) -- A new food bank aimed at giving recipients more freedom is now open in Vienna.
The 'Client Choice' food pantry gives those receiving food the chance to select their own groceries, instead of receiving a preselected assortment of food.
The program is primarily self-funded by Arrowleaf and by private donors.
"I want people to know that it's here, that there's an additional resource for people who are dealing with food insecurity. And know that it's open more than what they're used to. You know the idea that access has increased in our community and we believe the need has increased as well," said Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie Crabb.
The new Vienna Client Choice Food Pantry will have an open house on August 1 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at 101 Oliver Street in Vienna.
Operating hours for the Vienna Client Choice Foot Pantry will be Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30AM to 4:30AM. Operating hours for the Cairo Client Choice Food Pantry are Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.