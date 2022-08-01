 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Arrowleaf opens 'Client Choice' food pantry in Vienna

Arrowleaf food pantry Vienna

VIENNA (WSIL) -- A new food bank aimed at giving recipients more freedom is now open in Vienna. 

The 'Client Choice' food pantry gives those receiving food the chance to select their own groceries, instead of receiving a  preselected assortment of food. 

The program is primarily self-funded by Arrowleaf and by private donors.

"I want people to know that it's here, that there's an additional resource for people who are dealing with food insecurity. And know that it's open more than what they're used to. You know the idea that access has increased in our community and we believe the need has increased as well," said Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie Crabb. 

The new Vienna Client Choice Food Pantry will have an open house on August 1 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at 101 Oliver Street in Vienna.

Operating hours for the Vienna Client Choice Foot Pantry will be Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30AM to 4:30AM. Operating hours for the Cairo Client Choice Food Pantry are Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.

