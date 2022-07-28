Arrowleaf invites you to community-wide celebration

VIENNA, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Arrowleaf is hosting a community-wide celebration and the public is invited.
The event is taking place inside the gym at the Fellowship Baptist Church. It was initially set to be held at the Vienna City Park, but was moved after concerns about possible rain.
First, there will be lots of freebies including food and ice cream as well as a $10 vendor coupon.
On top of that, there will be 250 coupons available. Those are on a first-come first-serve basis with discounts at Miles Brothers Foods and Acees BP.
Visitors can shop while they listen to LIVE music by Corey Evitts.
There will be nearly a dozen vendors selling everything from jewelry to house plants, candles, and antiques.
Also on-site will be food trucks like Davis Pastry, Papa's Pit Stop LLC and Sweet Shishkabob.
Arrow Leaf is a non-profit organization in the community with more than 25 programs. Those focus on Behavioral health, developmental services, and community collaboration.
Clients can receive help for depression and anxiety, substance abuse, parenting, caregiving, employment and more. They have offices or locations throughout six counties in southern Illinois.
The community-wide celebration is happening on Thursday, July 28th from 5-8 p.m.
