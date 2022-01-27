Arrowleaf gets donations for New Coats, New Hope campaign

VIENNA (WSIL)---A lot of hard work has paid off for the New Coats, New Hope campaign.
The fundraiser brought in 120 coats for kids in need. It's the 11th year of the partnership with Operation Warm.
The brand new coats are given to any child when they're requested and no questions asked.
Organizers say they are glad to give back.
"I often say when we're doing these things is that it's really unfortunate that as wealthy and as prosperous as we are in this country, that there are still kids that don't have the basics like a warm winter coat, so just being able to take that pain away and solve a problem is something we love to do," said Rollie Hawk, the Chief Information Officer at Arrowleaf.
Coats are available at Arrowleaf in Vienna and Southern 7 Headstart.