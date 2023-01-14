Arrests made in connection to a string of thefts across Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Department says they've arrested at least some of the people responsible for a string of thefts and other criminal activity across Williamson County.
The release is as follows:
December 1, 2022: The Williamson County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into the theft of motor vehicles, personal property, illicit drug activity and other related criminal activity occurring in Creal Springs. This investigation subsequently expanded to include the areas of Lake of Egypt, other parts of Williamson County and several adjoining counties.
On December 12, 2022, a representative of the Williamson County's Sheriff's Office attended the Creal Springs City Council meeting where dozens of residents attended to express their concerns regarding the surge of thefts. While already aware of these concerns, due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office was limited at that time in providing specific details regarding its investigation.
On December 19, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff's Office attempted to arrest two subjects of interest on unrelated arrest warrants at a home on Magnesia Street in Creal Springs. Both refused to exit the residence and after a three-hour standoff, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant, breached the residence, and subsequently took both subjects into custody. Located in the residence was stolen property, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
On December 25, 2022, investigators obtained information concerning a residential burglary in Creal Springs which ultimately led to the identification of a suspect who used items stolen for the purchase of goods at a local retail store.
On December 29, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Williamson County Sheriff's Office recovered a stolen vehicle in Creal Springs, Illinois which had been previously taken from Marion, ILlinois. The suspect was subsequently arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and methamphetamine.
On December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:22 p.m., the Williamson County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at West Union Street in Creal Springs, Illinois. Located in the residence was stolen property and drug paraphernalia. Two suspects were subsequently arrested.
On January 4, 2023, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant service on Sanders Avenue in Whiteash. While on scene, deputies arrested multiple suspects on outstanding warrants and located two stolen ATV's on the property. The ATV's were stolen out of Williamson County.
While this continues to be an ongoing investigation, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office has recovered thousands of dollars stolen property and the following persons of interest have been arrested or charged:
Lucas Shane Rector - Creal Springs, IL
Cleveland S. Haws - Creal Springs, IL
Elizabeth H. Funk - Creal Springs, IL
Rachel C. Groves - Pittsburg, IL
Marvin R. Norris - Marion, IL
Richard "Dwayne" Colbroth Jr. - Creal Springs, IL
Vernon Colbroth - Creal Springs, IL
Rex Summers - Whiteash, IL
Joseph Wallace - Whiteash, IL
This remains an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are pending.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Creal Springs City Council, Creal Springs Mayor Micah Morrow, Creal Springs Police Department, Johnston City Police Department, Marion Police Department, the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office, and the many citizens who provided information necessary to stop this criminal activity.