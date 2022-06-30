ARPA recipients say funding could help the Carbondale community

CARBONDALE (WSIL)--Molly Bishop loves going to Turley Park, and goes there almost every day, after the installation of these special swings.
Molly is deaf and has Down syndrome, and her mom Laura said having this kind of equipment for her to play on has been a game changer.
"This has been a way for her to still be able to be involved with kids her own age but yet also play at her level," Laura said.
The Autism Society of Southern Illinois and the Kiwanis want to help more kids like Molly, after receiving ARPA funding of $150,000 by adding more equipment to the playground.
"There's going to be two actual next phases. So phase 2 will be, we'll bring on some new equipment, add some additional sensory panels, some music instruments, and the third and final phase will be the surface," said Stephanie Brown, the President of the Autism Society.
"To have more equipment, for all the kids, it's just going to be amazing," said Laura.
The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois is also looking to make changes with their funding.
After being in their building for almost two decades, they plan to use the $518,000 to try and expand their property, adding more programs for kids.
"We've outgrown the building we've been for the last 18 years, it needs a lot of TLC and we need more space," said Chief Executive Officer for the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.
The Board still has decisions to make regarding the club's next steps, but the club is grateful nonetheless.
"I just want to thank the city for believing in the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois and always having our back," said Tina.
Other groups also received funding, such as Bucky's Dome.
The group hopes to use the $115,000 to create a visitor's center across from the historical home.
You can find a full list of the ARPA recipients here.