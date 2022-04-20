Arkansas man arrested for molestation in Cape Girardeau County

(WSIL) -- One person is in custody for molesting a child in Cape Girardeau County.
On Sunday, April 17, 2022 deputies were dispatched to an address in Cape Girardeau County for an alleged molestation involving a juvenile victim from out of state, visiting family for the weekend.
It was alleged that someone at the home, a non-family member, molested the child during the early morning.
After an investigation, detectives arrested 20-year-old Zackary T. Gourley from Arkansas. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Gourley remains incarcerated in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.