Arkansas man arrested for molestation in Cape Girardeau County

  • Updated
Zackary T. Gourley

(WSIL) -- One person is in custody for molesting a child in Cape Girardeau County.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 deputies were dispatched to an address in Cape Girardeau County for an alleged molestation involving a juvenile victim from out of state, visiting family for the weekend. 

It was alleged that someone at the home, a non-family member, molested the child during the early morning. 

After an investigation, detectives arrested 20-year-old Zackary T. Gourley from Arkansas. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. 

Gourley remains incarcerated in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

