Arkansas child dies after drowning in river

CLAY COUNTY, AR (WSIL) -- An 8-year-old boy had drowned late Saturday afternoon.
Information on the tragic passing comes from a Clay County Sheriff's Department Facebook post.
On Saturday, July 22 at around 4:04 p.m., a family called the sheriff's department to report their son, Layton Boyster, had gone missing. The department then received word that Boyster was seen playing with some friends in St. Francis River, which is locally known as Cottonwood Point. Layton's friends stated that the missing boy had gone under the water and did not come back up.
Clay County and several other departments contributed to the search effort. The child was found around 8:26 p.m. that same night.