ARCA's Rust-Oleum Automotive 100 postponed to Labor Day at Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- The ARCA Menards Series Race Rust-Oleum Automotive 100 has been postponed due to wet track conditions at the Du Quoin State Fair.
The race will now run on Labor Day, September 5. The Rust-Oleum will now be part of a tripleheader, partnering with the USAC Silver Crown Series and the DIRTcar Modifieds.
The Silver Crown and DIRTcar Modifieds will run early in the day. The Ted Horn 100 will start at 1 p.m., and the ARCA series will run later in the day, with the featured action starting at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit the Track Enterprises website here.