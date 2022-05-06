Aquatic Zoo to open Memorial Day weekend, adding fitness court

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- With Summer temperatures ahead, many communities are preparing to re-open their public pools, some have been shut for the past two years due to the pandemic.
Mount Vernon will open their Aquatic Zoo Memorial Day weekend and with it, a new fitness court.
The City got two grants, one is from Parks & Recs with National Fitness Campaign and the other is from Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Mayor John Lewis says those grants are funding the installation of an outdoor body-weight training system that will sit adjacent to the pool.
"We'll be building that, we're planning on building batting cages out there, miniature golf," says Lewis. "There will be a lot of activities in that area for those that don't just want to come out and swim."
The pool opens Memorial Day weekend, weather depending. The Fitness Court is expected to open early June.