Applications open for Mayfield-Graves County tornado relief fund

GRAVES COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three days after a storm produced an EF-4 tornado in western Kentucky, a local fund was established to ease relief efforts.
The Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund, housed at Independence Bank, has provided immediate funding assistance and established programs to help people with serious financial needs.
A program, focused on transportation, is being promoted for vehicles that were damaged during the December tornado.
Independence Bank President Darvin Towery said that applicants who meet the program requirements, including household income limits, would be eligible to receive the lesser of the value of the automobile, if a total loss; the cost of repair, if repairable; the amount of the insurance deductible, if the automobile was insured; or one thousand dollars ($1,000).
"We have been operating this program for a few weeks now and we want to be sure all those who may be eligible are aware of the program's existence,” Towery explained. “The application is offered online in two languages. This is a local fund, not to be confused with the statewide relief program. With support from our team of volunteers to help with the paperwork process, we intend to provide applicants with a quick turnaround."
Towery also stated that the fund administrators are presenting a program to assist renters with damage they suffered. It is available now. Additional details about this opportunity will be posted on the fund's web page.
In the meantime, application forms for the Automobile Damage Assistance Program can be obtained at the Mayfield City Hall, the Annie Gardner Foundation, the Graves County Sheriff's Office or Independence Bank. Access to application forms and program guidelines are available online at mayfieldgravesstrong.org