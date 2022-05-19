Anxiety "skyrockets" among students during and following pandemic, but school resources have helped

VIENNA (WSIL)---The pandemic was hard on many people, but especially kids.
"Kids who are going to high school, they were not able to go to school and I think they're sophomores now, and this is the first time they're going to school in person," said psychiatrist Dr. Naeem Qureshi.
He also said the pandemic left an impact on kids mentally.
"Because of isolation we saw more depressive symptoms, more anxiety, and social interaction that was missing. Some kids don't know how to be in class," Qureshi added.
The SIH Community Health Needs Assessment found 40% of 10th grade students felt sad or hopeless every day for two weeks or more in the past year. That's compared to the state percentage of 35%.
Edna Bundren is a social worker and teacher at Vienna High School.
Comparing students before the pandemic and post, she sees a difference in her students.
"I think in the last couple of years, anxiety has skyrocketed. And I think that students are struggling more with that impacting their day in and day out," Bundren said.
When students are struggling with their mental health, Bundren said it impacts everything they do.
"It impacts their health, it impacts their ability to focus, it impacts their relationships with their friends, their relationships with their family and their teachers. I've seen it impact in multiple different ways," she said.
Since the pandemic, Bundren said she is seeing students who more than likely wouldn't have sought counseling services.
"There's a lot more students that seem to be struggling with the ability to cope. It could be students with the best grades. It could be students that are struggling to pass a class. It covers all gambits of situations," said Bundren.
With more anxiety and depression comes struggles in the classrooms, that's where Kaylee Adams comes in.
She is Vienna High School's REACH coordinator, a service that adds assistance throughout the day.
"That can range from academic assistance and support all the way to connecting them to services they might need. Often times I am a person that the students can go to that's not necessarily sitting in a counseling role, and I'm kind of a bridge between the academic role, the counseling role, and the students," Adams said.
Adams saw more students needing her services in the pandemic as the anxieties of students continued to increase.
But having services to help address the anxieties is part of why Adams said students are able to bounce back.
"Students have to have those needs met before they're in a place where they're mentally ready to sit in a classroom and engage in those learning activities with their teachers. So it's crucial that they know they're in a place that's caring for them and providing for them and they feel that support," said Adams.
And while anxieties are still high, Bundren believes the resources available to kids are helping students thrive.
"I think it's still high but I've seen a lot of improvement in ability to cope with anxiety and a lot of students really reaching out for those resources and coming back and talking about some of their long-term plans and how they're going to reach those. So I do feel like I'm seeing benefits," said Bundren.