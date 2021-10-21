"Anti-Queer" note causes controversy in Anna-Jonesboro

(WSIL) -- An anonymous note being passed around a local high school has caused community wide controversy.
According to numerous reports sent to News 3, a note with the headline "Anti Queer Association" including a poll, has been circulating through Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.
It continues to ask students if they would prefer to have students who identify as "Queer" to use the same restroom as them. The poll also states to vote wisely.
Superintendent Rob Wright provided News 3 the following statement. "The administration and board became aware of the note yesterday (Wednesday) morning, and it is being investigated. I cannot give any information regarding any individuals or discipline measures but can tell you that this type of harassment is taken seriously and will not be tolerated and once the investigation is complete, appropriate discipline will take place where warranted."
