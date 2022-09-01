Anthem Presents $100,000 to SEMO Food Bank, Helps Kick Off Hunger Action Month

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- Anthem presented a $100,000 check to Southeast Missouri Food Bank on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the food bank in Sikeston.
The presentation was part of the kick off for Hunger Action Month, which included a mobile food pantry sponsored by Anthem at the food bank. The distribution served 155 households, 93 of which have never attended one of the food bank’s distributions.
Over the last few months, SEMO Food Bank has served an additional 1,000 families each month as inflation makes it more difficult for families to make ends meet. SEMO Food Bank appreciates Anthem and its ongoing support.