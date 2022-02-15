Another warm but very windy day ahead Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Warm and windy will be the theme ahead of our next system Thursday.
We will finish out the day with mostly sunny skies before clouds start to increase overnight and into Wednesday. Winds out of the south will keep low temperatures warm, only dipping into the 40s.
Wednesday more clouds will return and winds will continue to increase. Southerly wind gusts will be close to 40 mph. You may want to move loose patio furniture and empty trashcans indoors. High temperatures will stay well above normal, climbing back into the low 60s.
The chance for showers will return late Wednesday evening before ramping up Thursday. As an area of low pressure and front move through, the chance for strong to severe storms will be possible. Current timing looks to be late morning and early afternoon on Thursday.. The main hazard will be damaging winds, however a brief spin up tornado can't be ruled out. Be sure to stay weather aware.
Behind this system much cooler air will settle back into the region.