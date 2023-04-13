Another warm and dry day to end the week, storms arrive this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another very warm spring day across the region. Despite more clouds, temperatures have climbed into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Soak up the warmth, changes are around the corner.
We will end the week with more quiet weather and warm temperatures. An area of low pressure to our south will drift to the northeast, keeping some clouds around Friday. However, most of the rain should stay out of the area. A stray shower can't be ruled out in our southern counties, but the chance is small. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday is when our next storm system arrives. A cold front will work its way in from the west, bringing back the chance for storms. Ahead of the front it will be mild, dry with temperatures in the upper 70s.
If you have any outdoor plans Saturday afternoon and evening, keep an eye on the radar. This is when we will see the best chance for storms and a few strong storms are possible. The main hazards will be hail, strong winds and lightning.
A few showers could then linger into early Sunday, with chilly temperatures. Much cooler air will settle in, dropping highs back into the 50s. Winds will also be gusty out of the west northwest.
The cool down is short lived. Warmer weather moves back in next week.