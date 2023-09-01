 Skip to main content
2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Another unseasonably cool day -- tracking much warmer and soggy weather next week

  • 0
football forecast

WSIL (Carterville) -- Happy Meteorological Fall! 'Fall-like' weather is sticking around for high school football today! Highs today are staying mild in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies sticking around. Humidity should still be at a comfortable level, making for a beautiful start to September. 

labor day weekend

Despite Labor Day being the unofficial end to summer, it won't be feeling like it. Temperatures get warm again climbing back into the upper 80s, low 90s. Heat indices trend 5 to 10 degrees above that making it feel even hotter out.

Moisture moves up from the Gulf bringing a few chances of rain, along with the warmer air, next week. An isolated chance for showers is possible Monday evening, but it's not worth cancelling or moving plans just yet. 

rain chances

Rain chances stay with us off and on but we aren't tracking anything widespread for next week. 

