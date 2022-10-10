Another sunny day expected -- tracking midweek showers

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s this evening. Even with a few passing clouds, plenty of sunshine is also expected.
The big story this week is the much anticipated return of rain to the forecast. There's a few chances to see some showers, with the first being tomorrow morning thanks to a passing warm front.
Scattered showers will linger through the morning and afternoon with a quick dry break expected in the evening. Most of the rain will stay off to our west/northwest.
Wednesday will be a better chance for more widespread showers as we see a cold front come through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a marginal threat for an isolated storm or two with the possibility of some strong winds and hail.
Not only will the cold front bring us a chance of showers and storms, but it'll also drop our temperatures into the 60s for the second half of the week.