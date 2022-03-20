 Skip to main content
Another shooting in Mounds leaves two men wounded

Mound City Shooting
By Kenzie Dillow

MOUNDS, IL (WSIL) -- Two men from Mounds were shot this Saturday morning.

On March 19, at around 3 a.m., Illinois State Police were requested by Mounds Police Department to investigate a shooting. A 52-year-old male as well as a 26-year-old male both were injured by gunfire and were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Along with the reported shooting that left a 17-year-old wounded this Friday, March 18, this incident marks the second day police reported a shooting in Mounds.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have information connected to the incident, contact 618-542-2171, extension 1207

