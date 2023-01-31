Another round of winter weather moves through this evening

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- While many of the main roads have been cleared from last night's wintry mix, some of us will see more this evening. Our third round has already started working it's way through parts of southeast Missouri and into northwest Tennessee. Sleet is being reported in Poplar Bluff.
This round will be focused through the southern half of the viewing area, with the biggest impacts expected in the bootheel and northwest Tennessee. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties south of Route 13, with an Ice Storm Warning for Pemiscot, Dunklin, Lake, Obion and Weakley counties.
Within the Ice Storm Warning, new accumulation of up the an inch of sleet and snow is possible. Along with an additional 0.1"-0.2" of ice. Much like last night, accumulations will remain low within the advisory. An additional 0.5" of sleet is possible with a light glaze of ice.
However, it will not take much recreate slick and hazardous road. Slow down and drive carefully. The sleet and ice will likely cause issues during the evening commute, before moving out of the region between 10 PM and 11 PM.
Wednesday will bring a brief break in the activity and high temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 30s.
By Wednesday night and into Thursday morning our final round of winter weather will move through, focused south of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.
Much warmer weather is expected by next week. Hang in there and stay safe.