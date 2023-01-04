Another quiet and mild January day Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Quite a bit of sunshine through the southern half of the region today, but clouds linger north. Temperatures are back into the 40s and 50s. Overall, not bad for a January day.
The weather stays quiet through the remainder of the week, with temperatures running closer to average. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will top out in the mid to upper 40s.
Our next chance for rain doesn't arrive until after midnight Friday. A few light showers will be possible through Saturday and into early Sunday. It will not be a washout and there should be plenty of dry time mixed in.
Enjoy the mild start to January.