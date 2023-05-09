Another nice day Wednesday, storms and humidity return by Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It turned out to be a fairly nice day across the region. Clouds broke up allowing for some sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.
Quiet weather will persist for most of us overnight. However, we are keeping an eye on a complex of storms moving through Missouri. If this holds together, an isolated shower or storm would be possible in southeast Missouri. Most of us will remain dry.
Wednesday should be another nice day. Humidity levels will remain pleasant, with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Most of the area will stay dry but another chance for isolated storms will move into southeast Missouri by the evening.
A warm front will then begin to move north, ushering back in the humidity and chance for storms by Thursday. This will set up another summer-like pattern. Every day won't be a washout, but scattered storm chances are forecast each day until early next week.