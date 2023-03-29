 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week is continuing to cause
flooding along the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to go
below flood stage at Plumfield Friday, and crest at Murphysboro this
evening just over 7 feet above flood stage.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Another nice day Thursday, storms arrive Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has turned out to be a beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The mild weather will stick around overnight. Mostly clear skies are expected, with lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible again late tonight and into early Thursday morning. 

Thursday will likely end up being the pick day of the week for many. We will kick off the day with plenty of sunshine, with clouds returning by the evening. High temperatures will rise back above average, into the mid 60s. Enjoy!

Our next storm system is still set to arrive by Friday. The latest Storm Prediction Center outlook has the entire region under an "enhanced" risk. This is a level 3, on a scale of 1 to 5. 

Showers and storms will be possible beginning late Thursday night and into Friday morning. However, the chance for strong to severe storms will be focused during the late afternoon and evening Friday. 

Damaging winds and tornadoes will be the main threats, if we can get enough instability. There is still some uncertainty with this system. However, you will want to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts. 

Much quieter weather will return for the weekend, but more storms are expected by the beginning of next week. 

