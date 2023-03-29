Another nice day Thursday, storms arrive Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has turned out to be a beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed back into the upper 50s and low 60s.
The mild weather will stick around overnight. Mostly clear skies are expected, with lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible again late tonight and into early Thursday morning.
Thursday will likely end up being the pick day of the week for many. We will kick off the day with plenty of sunshine, with clouds returning by the evening. High temperatures will rise back above average, into the mid 60s. Enjoy!
Our next storm system is still set to arrive by Friday. The latest Storm Prediction Center outlook has the entire region under an "enhanced" risk. This is a level 3, on a scale of 1 to 5.
Showers and storms will be possible beginning late Thursday night and into Friday morning. However, the chance for strong to severe storms will be focused during the late afternoon and evening Friday.
Damaging winds and tornadoes will be the main threats, if we can get enough instability. There is still some uncertainty with this system. However, you will want to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts.
Much quieter weather will return for the weekend, but more storms are expected by the beginning of next week.