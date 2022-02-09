Another mild but cloudy day

Carterville (WSIL) -- Even with a weak cold front moving through, today's highs are expected to surpass yesterday, reaching into the lower 50s. Despite clouds, this should assist in melting remaining snow and sleet.
Into tonight, temperatures will dip below freezing to the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.
Thursday is expected to be similar to today, just a bit cooler thanks to a secondary front, with highs climbing to the upper 40s and a few clouds remaining.
Temperatures during the night will fall to around freezing and wind gusts could reach 20 mph.
Winds will remain Friday and we're tracking a slight chance of rain Friday evening thanks to an Arctic Front.