Another ISP squad car struck; 19 struck in 2022

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law Violations that occurred within a few hours apart.
One violation involved a traffic crash with an ISP squad car in Chicago, and in the second violation, almost struck an ISP trooper in Collinsville.
On Tuesday, around 11:45 p.m. an ISP Trooper was conducting traffic control for a crash in Chicago. A car failed to yield and struck the back of the squad car. Neither the driver or the Trooper were injured. The driver was cited for a Scott's Law violation and multiple others.
On Wednesday around 1 a.m. a Trooper was investigating a traffic crash in Madison County. A semi failed to yield to the squad car, with it's lights flashing, and almost struck the trooper. The Trooper was able to jump out of the way and sustained minor abrasions. The semi continued driving and another Trooper was able to stop the driver and cite them for a Scott's Law violation.
There have been 19 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.