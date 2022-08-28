Another hot day -- tracking isolated showers & storms tonight and tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another HOT day across the region with highs climbing into the low 90s. Thanks to high dewpoints, heat indices have reached triple digits in some areas.
Some isolated showers and storms have moved into the region but it's nothing worth cancelling plans over. Just make sure to check radar before outdoor activities.
Overnight we'll stay pretty warm, only falling into the low to mid 70s. Slight rain chance continues but really picks up tomorrow.
The timing of the front will determine when the heaviest part of the rain will fall. I would grab the umbrella tomorrow morning and keep it with you because shower chance could begin as early as lunchtime for some of us. It'll really pick up in the evening and overnight.
Rain chance continues into Tuesday as the front finally makes it's way though the region.
A good portion of this month we've seen below average highs but it looks like August will finish on a rainy and warm note, with September starting drier and cooler.