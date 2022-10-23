Another gusty day, tracking a chance for widespread showers and storms

WSIL (Carterville) -- Chances are you don't even need to step outside to know how gusty it is today. We've seen areas top 40 MPH gusts in just the last 24 hours and the next 24 hours won't be much different.
Elevated fire threat continues thanks to the winds and dry conditions.
Temperatures are still well above average, climbing into the mid to upper 70s this evening.
Into tonight, we'll see clouds continue to build ahead of the cold front that is going to be moving though the region Tuesday. It'll bring a chance of rain as early as tomorrow evening.
Most of tomorrow will remain dry and you won't really need that rain coat until the evening hours if you have any later plans. Once the rain does start, it won't stop until late Tuesday, early Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center has our southern most counties under a marginal threat (1 out of 5) for some severe weather.
Damaging gusts and straight line winds are the biggest concern with this threat. With how windy it has been and the chance for some heavy pockets of rain, power outages are also a concern.
Rain totals could be between 1 to 2 inches with the larger totals in the western portion of the region.
Once the cold front pushes through Tuesday, we'll see much cooler air fill in behind it making our highs closer to our average for this time of the year.