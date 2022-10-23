 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue through Monday...

With no rain in the forecast until Monday night, moderate to
severe drought conditions will continue. Although minimum relative
humidity values will primarily remain above 30 percent, gusty
south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the
region today. Wind speeds will be a little lower on Monday, but
with the extreme drought conditions, fire danger will remain a
concern.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Another gusty day, tracking a chance for widespread showers and storms

  • 0
radar
winds

WSIL (Carterville) -- Chances are you don't even need to step outside to know how gusty it is today. We've seen areas top 40 MPH gusts in just the last 24 hours and the next 24 hours won't be much different.

Elevated fire threat continues thanks to the winds and dry conditions. 

hourly

Temperatures are still well above average, climbing into the mid to upper 70s this evening.

Into tonight, we'll see clouds continue to build ahead of the cold front that is going to be moving though the region Tuesday. It'll bring a chance of rain as early as tomorrow evening. 

rain chances

Most of tomorrow will remain dry and you won't really need that rain coat until the evening hours if you have any later plans. Once the rain does start, it won't stop until late Tuesday, early Wednesday. 

SPC

The Storm Prediction Center has our southern most counties under a marginal threat (1 out of 5) for some severe weather.

Damaging gusts and straight line winds are the biggest concern with this threat. With how windy it has been and the chance for some heavy pockets of rain, power outages are also a concern. 

Rain totals could be between 1 to 2 inches with the larger totals in the western portion of the region. 

highs

Once the cold front pushes through Tuesday, we'll see much cooler air fill in behind it making our highs closer to our average for this time of the year. 

Tags

Recommended for you