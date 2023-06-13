Another dry and warm week ahead

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another comfortable day across the region. We have a some high thin clouds around this afternoon but the sunshine is still filtering through. Temperatures are fairly mild, running in the upper 70s and low 80s.
The quiet weather is expected to stick around overnight, but we will be slightly warmer than last night. Lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.
The warming trend begins Wednesday. Afternoon highs will rise back up near average, into the mid to upper 80s. By Thursday and Friday highs will back above average, nearing 90 degrees.
Rain through Friday looks to stay to our south. Our next chance for rain won't arrive until the weekend. Even then, it looks to be hit and miss.