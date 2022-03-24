Another drizzly day, chilly temperatures continue

WSIL (Carterville) -- Widespread light rain has begun to pick up around lunch time caused by the slow moving low towards our north. Rain will continue moving eastward and by tonight, we will final begin drying out.
Temperatures today remain chilly with highs only reaching the mid 40s, almost 20 degrees below normal. Windy conditions also remain an issue today.
Bundle up tonight because temperatures will fall into the 30s with wind chills will be in the low to mid 30s.
Tomorrow we will finally begin to dry up. Although the day will start with heavy cloud cover, they should begin to clear during the evening. Temperatures climbing close to average with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, calm conditions are expected, along with cooler temperatures. Biggest thing to watch for is the chance of a light freeze Sunday morning.