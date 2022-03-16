Another day of warm temperatures ahead of rain and a cool down

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- One more dry and warm day before storms and a cool down return.
The quiet weather will stick around through the remainder of the evening. It'll be another great evening to fire up the grill or take a walk before sunset. Overnight temperatures will be warm, only dipping into the 40s.
A few more clouds will be around Thursday with more above average temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb back into the low 70s. If you have anything you need to do outdoors, it will be another great day to do so.
The dry weather comes to an end Friday. Our next system will bring back the chance for showers and storms. A strong storm or two Friday can't be ruled out, however the severe threat is relatively low, at the time of this writing.
Some cooler air will filter in behind this our next system, bringing back highs in the 50s by Saturday.