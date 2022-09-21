Another day of record setting heat, cool down in time for fall

WSIL (Carterville) -- Blistering heat is across the region yet again for the last day of summer. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed into the upper 90s, borderline triple digits, with heat indices even higher.
Into tonight clouds will begin to build as an isolated rain chance heads our way thanks to a cold front. We won't see the full effects of the front yet, but it will help us dip our temperatures down with a 20 degree difference expected.
The isolated rain chance will continue into tomorrow. Temperatures will be much cooler and heat indices will be much lower than today, making the first day of fall really feel like fall.
Later this week you can pack up the shorts and grab your sweaters. In the wake of the front, we'll see some pretty chilly temperatures with lows Friday morning in the 40s.