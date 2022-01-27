Another Chilly Start with the Possibilities of Some AM Flurries

WSIL(Carterville) -- Today will be the perfect example of a typical January day; chilly, cloudy and even some flurries. No major impacts are expected as a result of the morning flurries. Clouds will continue to build today. Temperatures across the area in the 20s with highs today reaching the lower 40s.
Going into tonight, temperatures will dip back down into the 20s and clouds will remain. A cold front is expected to make its way through the area and temperatures Friday will reflect that.
Looking ahead to the weekend and the start of the next work week, a warm up is forecasted.