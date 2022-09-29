Another chilly start, tracking more sweater weather

WSIL (Carterville) -- A brisk morning as temperatures have dipped into the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies remain clear, which will help us warm up a bit once the sun rises. Overall temperatures will be pretty chilly for this time of the year, even with full sun.
By this afternoon, we'll be a few degrees warmer than this time yesterday with highs in the low 70s. The breeze will return today as well with some gusty conditions expected at times.
We continue to see a gradual warm up as the week progresses and the dry trend will be sticking around.