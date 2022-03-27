Another Chilly Day, Tracking a Midweek System

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another chilly day across the region and passing clouds have returned. Temperatures today only getting into the mid to upper 40s, well below our normal high.
Overnight temperatures will dip back down to the low 30s with a lot of the area seeing freezing. It'll be another night you'll want to cover/protect your plants.
Our work week looks to be much warmer than our weekend, with highs reaching the upper 60s, lower 70s mid week.
Unfortunately this warm up is short lived and accompanied by a lot of rain. Wednesday is the one to watch right now, although the chance of rain will begin for our western counties are early as Tuesday night.
It's still a couple of days away and changes to the forecast are a possibility, but heavy rain and gusty winds are currently expected. The Storm Prediction Center went ahead and gave us a 15% threat of severe thunderstorms within 25 miles of a point.
Once the system moves out of the region, cold temperatures will fill in behind as models indicate long term temperatures being below average.