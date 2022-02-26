Another chilly day, but expect sunshine-- tracking a warm up

WSIL (Carterville) -- The busy and wet weather is finally behind us as we look forward at a dry weekend. Today the sun will be out, along with some passing clouds, and highs are going to climb into the upper 30s. We are still 15 degrees below average for where we should be, so make sure to bundle up if you have any plans today.
Going into tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 20s with cloudy conditions expected.
Tomorrow we see a jump in highs, being in the upper 40s. The sun will stick around again and it should be a nice day overall.
We look to remain dry long term as the work week will be sunny and warm with multiple days being above our typical high.