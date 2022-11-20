Another chilly day before warm up -- tracking showers over the holiday

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another winter-like day for us as highs are having a hard time getting above 40 degrees. Good news is there's lots of sunshine and winds are fairly calm thanks to a dominating high pressure.
The quiet pattern is sticking around overnight. Temperatures will be much warmer than last night with lows in the low 20s, still 10 degrees below average.
We finally start to see our 'normal' temperatures for this time of the year with highs back in the 50s. We'll continue to see the sunshine until midweek when our next chance of rain returns.
A cold front will move east in the later half of the week bringing scattered showers over Thursday and Friday. Wednesday still looks good to travel with only a few clouds expected.