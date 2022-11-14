Another chance for winter weather tonight, minimal impacts expected

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our next storm system will begin to make it's way into the region this evening. By around 8 PM rain will begin moving into parts of southeast Missouri.
The rain will push northeast across the entire area, through the overnight hours. While many of us are just expected to see cold rain. There is a chance for a wintry mix and some snow, in our northwestern counties. Any impacts will be minimal. However, up to 1" will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.
By mid-morning, rain and snow will be exiting. Another big blast of cold air will drop south by the end of the week with highs struggling to break the freezing mark by Friday.