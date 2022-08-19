Another bridge project kicks off in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO - The US 60 Business bridge that crosses over the Black River in Poplar Bluff will be under construction for the next year after a repair project kicked off this week.
The project, anticipated to wrap up next July, is a part of the Missouri Department of Transportation Bootheel Bridge Bundle, which is focused on 17 bridges in Southeast Missouri that need repairs.
"We have a lot of bridges - around 900 bridges in the state at any one given time that are in poor condition," MoDOT Bootheel Bridge Bundle Project Director Benji Philpot said. "We’re trying to get that number down because we don’t want to have 900 poor condition bridges in our system. We want to move the needle forward on that."
A lot of the funding for the project came from the $350 million Governor Mike Parson allotted to bridges across the state. The initiative was called "Focus on Bridges.
"On a year-to-year basi,s we usually replace 25 bridges a year in the southeast district," Philpot said. "This project brings in 17 bridges that would have been years out so it was a good thing for our district."
The project will take the bridge, that crosses the Black River and Union Pacific Railroad, and redirect the westbound lanes into head-to-head traffic each way on the eastbound lanes. It wil reduce four lanes down to two.
The roads that normally run underneath the bridge, like Riverview Road, will also be closed during construction.
"We have different things we can do," Philpot said. "Concrete can be done year round... for bridge projects we can work year round, we just have to find the window where the weather cooperates."
The Bootheel Bridge Bundle has six bridges that are currently completed and is aiming to have 12 done by the end of the year. The anticipated project end date is December 2023, making the US 60 Business Bridge in Poplar Bluff one of the last projects to wrap up.
"With us being able to preplan ahead and have all the materials, have everything set up, have all the features set up, we're able to get everything done in a timely manner," Philpot said. "Because if we don't have all those materials set up, if it is an emergency closure, it does take up to six months to a year to order those materials so it could be down for a lot longer."
The Missouri Department of Transportation urges people to follow traffic signs and traffic pattern changes and to be aware and drive safe through construction zones.