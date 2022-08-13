Another beautiful mild day-- humidity and shower chance returns tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another gorgeous day to get outside and enjoy it. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80s, a few degrees below our typical mid-August high. Humidity will also remain low as dew points stay in a comfortable 50s.
Overnight you may be able to give the AC a bit of a break as we'll dip into the mid 60s and skies will remain partly cloudy.
Tomorrow a pattern shift is expected as a low pressure drops in from the north, changing where our winds will come out of and will bring a chance for some isolated showers. Rain won't be widespread enough to cancel plans, just make sure you continue to check the forecast if you plan to be outdoors.
Temperatures will also jump up a bit tomorrow as some of us will hit 90. Once the cold front moves through, humidity will drop and temperatures will stay trending cooler for the rest of the work week.
Tomorrow isn't the only chance where we may see some showers so have the umbrella on standby for the first half of the week.