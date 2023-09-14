Another beautiful day to end the week, great for outdoor activities

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a great day to be out and about. We've seen plenty of sunshine and more mild temperatures. Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 70s and low 80s.
If you enjoyed today's weather, you're in luck. Tomorrow will bring more of the same. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s, with highs climbing back up near 80 degrees.
A few more clouds are possible by Saturday but it should be another dry day. A very small chance for a light sprinkle exists Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. However, the chance is small.
High temperatures will hover near 80 degrees through the weekend, but above average temperatures will return by the middle of next week.