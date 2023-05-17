Another beautiful day Thursday, rain returns Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs topped out near 80 degrees, accompanied by lower humidity.
The nice weather will stick around this evening. Clear skies and cool temperatures are expected overnight. Lows will dip back into the mid 50s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be another great day to be outdoors. Mostly skies will stick around, with low humidity and highs near 80 degrees. It will be very similar to what we saw today.
Our next chance for rain will arrive by Friday, along a cold front. Scattered showers will be likely through the afternoon and evening, before clearing early Saturday.
Dry and mild weather will return by Sunday and stick around through early next week.