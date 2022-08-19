Another beautiful August day, tracking shower chance and humidity for the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another pleasant day across the region, even though it's a bit warmer. Highs this evening will climb into the mid 80s which is close to our average high for this time of the year.
Tonight clouds will begin to fill in ahead of our next rain chance. We'll dip down into the mid 60s for our overnight low.
Tomorrow the rain chance will be returning to the region. Most of the morning should remain dry but even into the afternoon and evening, a washout isn't expected. Most of the attention for rain totals is on the northwest side of our region.
Chance for rain continues into the second half of our weekend as the cold front moves through Saturday evening. Scattered showers and storms are expected into Sunday in the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky.
Once the cold front pushes through, cooler and less humid conditions are expected to start our next work week.