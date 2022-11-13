Annual soccer tournament in Saline County held to remember former player

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- The Michael Herrin Memorial Soccer Tournament returned over the Veterans Day weekend for its 14th year.
Dozens of teams from across Southern Illinois were competing in the tournamment Sunday at the Bill Rice Soccer Complex in Harrisburg. The event had to postpone Saturday's schedule due to weather.
The tournament is held in the memory of Michael Herrin, a former Harrisburg player who died in a car crash at the age of 15.
The compitition is put on by the Saline Youth Soccer Association. President Greg McCulloch says the Memorial caps off their season, but it's not all about winning those last matches.
"Trophies and medals are nice, but mainly what we want to do is make sure we have a fun atmosphere for all the kids in our program, and also our guests too and have a good time," explains McCulloch. "We're really proud of the program we have over here, we're proud of the tradition we have with our tournament here and we plan to have it for many more years to come."
McCulloch adds that Dr. Roger Herrin, Michael's father, supports the tournament each year, providing free t-shirts and food for participants.