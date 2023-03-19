Annual Jeep run in Franklin County benefits Veterans Honor Flight

MULKEYTOWN, IL -- It's called the Leprechaun Hunt and it's one local business' biggest fundraiser of the year.
It's a Jeep Run that's more than just fun, it has a big impact for southern Illinois Veterans.
More than 70 jeeps and their passengers took off from Mulkeytown's J & L Custom Automotive Saturday morning for an all-day fundraiser with a 50-50 raffle, silent auctions, grab bags and a Jeep raffle for one lucky winner.
All proceeds benefit the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, whose chairman Bryan Questelle credited organizers Liz and Jimmy Allen for continuing to bring the jeep community together for local veterans.
"They not only support us financially but they come out each and every flight with their group and welcome the veterans home," explains Questelle. "They are a full-time sponsor and a full-time volunteer group that helps us honor our heroes every single flight."
It's the Jeep Run's 4th year benefiting the Veterans Honor Flights, one of their biggest donors. The Allens say they're hoping to exceed $20,000 this year. The next Honor Flight is May 9th in Marion.