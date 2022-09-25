Annual hunting, fishing show draws a crowd to Du Quoin fairgrounds

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- John A. Logan's Hunting and Fishing Days wraps up a weekend of fun, all in a new location.
Thousands were at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds this weekend for the out-door show that has been held at the Carterville community college campus for more than 30 years.
Due to construction, the event needed a temporary new-home and moved to Du Quoin, allowing it to expand its offerings and keep from having to cancel.
College president Dr. Kirk Overstreet says, any anxiety over the move quickly went away as visitor-numbers more than doubled over last year, and feedback remained positive.
"Everybody is really having a good time," says Overstreet. "I've had people come up and say, 'This is great, we're so glad this happened and we're so glad it's here,' and it's just been a really good opportunity for us to spread out--this is our district, Du Quoin is part of the John A Logan district, so we're all one big giant region."
More than 200 vendors took part this year with attractions such as Kids Fishing, Agility Dog demos, Duck Call competitions nd more all remaining a part of the show.