Anna, IL (WSIL) -- If you'd like to learn more about plants used for herbal medicine, an upcoming workshop will teach you everything to get started.
Dayempur Herbals' annual Herbal Medicine Workshop will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Dayempur Farm, 35 Nubbin Ridge Road Anna, IL, from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., with afternoon tours of Dayempur Farm included.
In the morning, participants will take a guided tour of the medicinal herb garden, which should be in full bloom for the June event! Learn to identify plants and discuss how they're grown, and see a demonstration on how to make herbal tinctures and oils.
The guest speakers are, Susan Kamil, Licensed Acupuncturist and Clinical Herbalist, and Anita Brown, Certified Clinical Thermographer and Functional Naturopath will present on Calming the Body and Mind with Herbal Remedies.
NEW this year, participants can stay after lunch and go on guided tours of Dayempur Farm: Center for Sustainable Living. It will cover the Aviary, Low-til, No-til organic vegetable garden, composting system and more.
Participants will meet many natural healthcare practitioners based in Southern Illinois at the workshop, and learn about their healing approaches to wellness.
There will also be a Potluck lunch with organic veggie wraps and green salad. Organizers say feel free to bring a vegetarian dish or dessert to share.
Tickets are $40 for Advance Registration, available through June 16, or $50 Day of Registration. Register for the Herbal Medicine Workshop at www.dayempurherbals.com or Town Square Market, 106 E. Jackson St., Carbondale.