Annual fun run supports families grieving loss of a child

MCLEANSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A community in Hamilton County is racing to raise money for an organization that helps grieving parents through the loss of a child.
Dozens were up early Saturday morning, taking part in Baby Steps for Jameson, a Memorial 5K fun run in McLeansboro.
Money raised from the race benefits Tender Mercies Foundation, a southern Illinois' based group supporting families impacted by pregnancy and infant loss.
Race organizer Emily Knight is the mother of Jameson, who was lost in her fifth month of pregnancy. She says they knew his due-date would be a sad day, and instead, wanted to turn it into something good-and-joyful.
"God is always working behind the scene nd those couple years ago we were facing the hardest days of our lives in the hospital," says Knight. "You can take something horrible and turn it into something good and use it to help other people; I would just encourage people to just keep going even when you're in those hard days, just keep going."
This is the 3rd year for the race, which continues to grow each year .. and includes a Kid's half-mile fun run. More information on helping the organization is available at Facebook.com/TernderMerciesFoundation.