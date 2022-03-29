Annual Farm Safety Day provides valuable lessons to Jefferson County students

JEFFERSON CO., IL. (WSIL) -- What started as an idea amongst high school friends has turned into a day to teach Farm Safety to Jefferson County grade school students.
"It has grown, evolved quite a bit over 20-plus years," said owner of Adams Farms, Leon Adams.
It's the 22nd Annual Farm Safety Day Camp at Adams Farms in Jefferson County. The day includes showcasing 20 different safety sites to kids.
"It's just an opportunity for them to learn about safety," said Mt. Vernon Township High School FFA advisor, John Kabat.
Nearly 500 students attended the event from close to a dozen grade schools. Leon Adams owns Adams Farms. He's a sixth-generation farmer and says many of the kids are on a farm for the first time.
"They get an opportunity to see the equipment that goes up and down the roads and get the opportunity to crawl around on some of that," said Adams. "But also learn more about agriculture in a capacity they understand Farm to fork with food items"
Kabat says teaching kids where much of their food comes from is an important part of the camp.
"Everything we teach here is something that's going to be realized in life with them, reading about it or maybe living out the experience," Kabat added.
Having the chance to give back is an important reason why Adams continues to be involved with the program.
"I see just substantial benefit having watched this for 20-plus years and seeing the second and third generation of high school kids and grade school kids coming through the program," said Adams.
Adams hopes kids attending will leave with a better understanding of what it takes to operate a farm.
"This gives them that opportunity to learn a little bit more about agriculture and rural safety," added Adams.