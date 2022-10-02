Annual Derby Dash sells record number of ducks benefiting local Special Olympians

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Special Olympics Illinois say they were thrilled to see a boost in duck sales this year, helping local athletes compete throughout the state.
More than 10,500 rubber ducks raced across the pond at Walker's Bluff Sunday afternoon, up several thousand over last year and raising more than $50,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.
This is the third year for the Ducky Derby Dash at its new location, where they had live music, food trucks, a petting zoo and family festival.
Ducky Derby Ambassador Valerie Densler sold more than 1,000 ducks. She says it takes the support of the community and the many volunteers to bring the race together.
"It's very appreciated," says Densler. "Because if they didn't volunteer or donated we would not be able to have this event or be a part of Special Olympics; and, we appreciate all the support that everyone gave and everyone who bought ducks."
The race is one of the local chapter's biggest fundraising effort.
If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois, call 800-394-0562 or visit their website at www.soill.org.