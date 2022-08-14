Annual BBQ fundraiser part of larger effort to build new food pantry in Saline County

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A Drive-through BBQ fundraiser is helping to build a new Food Pantry .
Dozens of folks were in a line of cars Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg. They were wrapped around the block at the Presbyterian Annex building.
Volunteers kept busy filling orders, all to help the Christian Community Compassion Center work towards their goal of nearly $200,000.
Center director Mona Crim says new construction will expand their services, which are open to anyone in need.
"This not only helps Saline County, but all the counties around us," says Crim. "It's very important to understand that where-ever they come from, different states even, to come and house at the 4C's for homeless, we serve them, and we make sure those people are taken care of just like anybody else."
Christian Community Compassion Center, also known as the 4-C's, includes a Homeless shelter, Food Pantry, Clothing Closet, and their Helping Hands Ministries.
On top of the $200,000 for the new pantry, the organization's total gaol is closer to $300,000, to improve and increase capacity with their shelter, closet and ministries.
For more information on participating in their efforts, contact them on Facebook at facebook.com/4CsHbg.org.