Annual Austin Wade golf scramble helps southern Illinois kids with cancer

ENERGY, IL (WSIL) -- Kids in southern Illinois living with cancer are getting some help from a golf tournament in Williamson County.
More than 150 golfers were in Energy at Pine Lakes Saturday for the annual Austin Wade Give-Back Scramble.
Austin died from brain cancer and his family says community support helped them overcome financial challenges, leading them to start the foundation as a way to "give back."
Denise Diercks, Austin's mother and memorial founder, says the event grows every year, along with the number of volunteers and community supporters.
"It's really struck a cord in a lot of people and everybody just really wants to come out and help," says Diercks. "I've heard a lot of golfers say they would not miss this tournament for anything, that the cause is really important."
This year the scramble is helping Malcolm, he has been battling cancer since before he was 5 months old.
This is the 11th year for the scramble, helping 90 local children since they began. It is the group's largest fundraiser, now reaching up to $20,000 each year.
More information on the foundation is available at the Austin Wayde Foundation website.